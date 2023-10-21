Gaza Hospital Deception Leads To Risky Escalation

As tensions rise in the Middle East, several mainstream outlets have mistakenly pushed the claim that approximately 500 Palestinians were killed in a hospital targeted by Israel. According to the most up to date information, Israel was not the perpetrator.

The claim was that Israel targeted a Gaza hospital, called the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, full of helpless Palestinians. As more and more intel has been gathered, it turns out the likelihood of the catastrophe being on Israel’s hands is decreasing.

Following the claims however, the surrounding Middle Eastern countries started to be unsettled and began threatening Israel. Then Israel denied the claims that the attack was a bombing on their part. Israel claimed that the missile was a malfunctioned Hamas weapon.

Al Jazeera TV broadcasted live the launch of the rocket by Islamic Jihad which hit a hospital and killed 300+ Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/Buvq8im1h8 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 17, 2023

As the claims were shot back and forth, both sides seemingly fully convinced it was the enemy, the analysis has started to unfold. According to the Daily Mail, the facts from the scene do not show evidence of 500 casualties. The latest numbers are estimated to be in the 200s and maximum 300.

Next, NBC has also reported that, due to the minimal damage in the area, relative to what a true Israeli strike would have caused, it is unlikely that Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. There are simply no crater marks that match crater marks of Israeli weaponry and no significantly damaged buildings.

NEW: Two senior US officials claim an independent assessment of the Gaza hospital explosion shows a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad group rocket hit the hospital.



NBC suggests that satellite imagery of the blast shows it wasn’t as destructive as originally thought.



Much of… pic.twitter.com/jJABobNhtA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2023

The video footage shot by Al Jazeera shows the exact time the missiles in question took off. Within a few seconds, one appears to separate from the pack, then explodes. Pro-Palestinian groups believe that the missile was intercepted by an Israeli missile, causing it to explode.

Based on the information we have however, it does not appear that the missile was intercepted, rather it did in fact malfunction and eventually led to the explosions at the Gaza hospital. Although there is some room for debate, it is most probable that one of the Hamas missiles misfired, tragically killing their own.