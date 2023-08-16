Democrats Denying Election Results For 24 Minutes (Video)

A video produced by RNC Research recounts the tale of claiming voter fraud and “illegitimate presidencies.” It seems that the voter count controversy is a classic political ploy.

As seen recently with the fourth indictment of Donald Trump, one can be led to assume that questioning election results is isolated to the 2020 election. The case presented in Georgia argues that former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies are guilty of all sorts of things including but not limited to: false statements and writings, theft, perjury, filing false documents, and conspiracy to defraud the state, to name a few. The grounds for all of these charges are based on Trump’s attempts to reverse the outcome of the election by having recounts and spreading his belief that the election was stolen from him.

The video below shows Democrats in years past making similar, sometimes worse, accusations regarding past election results. It is full, chock full, of speech attacking the results of elections that didn’t go the way some politicians had hoped.

The Ole Voter Count Controversy Is Nothing New

Here are 24 STRAIGHT MINUTES of Democrats denying election resultspic.twitter.com/gDnNqfruWD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Clips from the video include Hillary Clinton and her supporters bashing Trump over the 2016 election. The video also shows Al Gore protesting Bill Clinton’s victory, despite being in the same party, and much much more. Some quotes include Hillary saying: “Trump knows he’s an illegitimate president,” and “The one thing that Trump is fearful of, when it comes with being president, is finally we will see how illegitimate his victory actually was,” and a whole lot more. Others claimed that it was “proven” that Trump’s election was tampered with by the Russians, although that has since been proven false following investigations.

Joe Biden is shown claiming “Al Gore won that election,” in 2000 after Bill Clinton was voted into the presidency. Further on, clips appear of Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton denying the 2004 George W. Bush election. Kamala Harris is seen denying the 2018 Florida Governor election during a speech.

The fact of the matter is, tampering with ballots and voting is a contentious issue every election, whether it is a minor machine malfunction or millions of votes from people who do not exist. Additionally, politicians have the right, as all Americans do, to speak their mind, whether they are right or wrong. Such speech is protected under the Constitution. With all this in mind, Donald Trump has declared he intends to present a case that will immediately drop all of the ‘racketeering’ charges by Monday, August 21st.

