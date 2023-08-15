Democrat Jamie Raskin Panics, Changes Subject When Asked About Biden Family Corruption (Video)

In an interview with ABC, Democrat Representative Jamie Raskin was asked about his thoughts on the Biden family’s deals with foreign countries. Jamie made it clear his concern lies elsewhere.

During ABC’s ‘This Week’ show hosted by Jon Karl, one of the topics for discussion was the Hunter Biden bribery scandals. Jon Karl began his questioning by saying: “We saw Joe Biden at one point say that Hunter Biden had no dealings, got no money from China. We now see from Hunter’s own words, that that’s not true.” Jon Karl then curiously asked Jamie Raskin: “Does any of this raise concerns for you? You know, the money from Ukraine, the money from China, the money from Russia…” Before moving on, Jon added: “Whether or not it is criminal, whether or not it warrants special counsel status, are you concerned about this though?”

Jon’s concerned questioning on the matter has risen following the testimonies of many, including Devon Archer, a previous business associate of Hunter Biden’s. These testimonies have proven to be detrimental to Hunter and seem to be incriminating to President Joe Biden as well. With all of this in mind, Democrat Representative Jamie, shared what he is most concerned about.

Joe Biden said Hunter made no money from China, but "we now see from Hunter's own words that's not true. Does any of this raise concerns for you — the money from Ukraine, the money from China, the money from Russia?"



Jamie said: “Here’s what I’m concerned about, um, during the Trump Administration we saw the development of a completely new public philosophy…” to be clear, he was not referring to “make America great again.” Raskin continued: “Which is that government is not an instrument to the common good and the public interest, government is an instrument for private self enrichment, for the guy who gets in, his family, for his private businesses. And that’s a model that we’re seeing all over the world.”

While Raskin had a point about the self enrichment piece, it appears he was pointing fingers in the wrong direction. The fact of the matter is that former President Donald Trump lost billions of dollars in value after becoming President, as reported by Forbes. On the other hand, the Obamas went into the Presidency with a net worth of roughly $1.3 million and are currently sitting around $70 million, as reported by Insider. Similarly, the evidence that is surmounting concerning Hunter Biden using his father’s Vice Presidency to bribe tens of millions of dollars from other countries, seems to point strongly to a misuse of power.