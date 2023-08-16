While being interviewed on CNN, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre informed viewers that Joe Biden is ‘proud’ of how Hunter is ‘rebuilding his life.’

Jean Pierre started by saying: “We’re going to be very clear here, we’re going to be consistent as we have been throughout the past two years, the Department of Justice is independent.” The DOJ is intended to be independent in order to avoid the weaponizing of agencies. However, Rare reported that the DOJ has been sued by Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Vivek argues that the DOJ failed to release information to the public concerning potential collusion between Joe Biden and the DOJ that led to the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith and the many Donald Trump indictments.

Hoping to distance the White House from the Hunter Biden scandals, Jean Pierre added: “We do not comment on any criminal investigation as it relates to what’s occurring with the former President, as it relates to Hunter Biden, we’ve been very clear, we refer everyone to his representatives.”

White House Press Secretary Says Biden Is ‘Proud’ Of Hunter

BREAKING: Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to comment on the ongoing Biden corruption scandal: "He is proud of how his son is rebuilding his life"pic.twitter.com/fVZORGrR0m — The Patriot Oasis (@ThePatriotOasis) August 16, 2023

Although the White House seeks to separate from the claims and accusations surrounding Hunter Biden, the scandals allegedly involve President Joe Biden as well. As reported by Rare, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, spoke before Congress and shared with Tucker Carlson on Twitter that Joe Biden was in on 20 of Hunter Biden’s crooked dealings involving the bribery of tens of millions of dollars from other countries.

Despite all of this, Jean Pierre made sure to add: “The President loves his son, he is proud of how his son is rebuilding his life, and as far as anything specific about anything investigation, any criminal investigation, we just are going to be consistent and not comment on that.” Contrary to the best wishes of Joe Biden, Hunter has not been rebuilding his life. The corruption of Hunter Biden has been explained thoroughly and is not exactly a picture of turning away from manipulation and deceit. A corrupted life is not rebuilt on escaping the consequences of illegal and unethical actions, as Hunter has attempted with the so called “Sweetheart Plea Deal.” Rather facing the reality of the situation, accepting the available mercy, and learning from past failures would be fitting. The American people grow weary of the sinister misuse of power and look forward to liberty and justice for all.

