The Biden Administration Is Coming For Your Light Bulbs

The Biden Administration is beginning enforcement of a ban on incandescent bulbs in the United States beginning today, August 1st, 2023. The ban will be enforced on retailers, who are now prohibited from selling incandescent bulbs. The manufacturing of incandescent bulbs is now also illegal.

The new regulations come from the Biden Department of Energy, which is currently being led by Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Granholm has been sounding the ‘climate change’ alarm since she was confirmed to her position as Secretary of Energy by the U.S. Senate.

Granholm has claimed that this ban is part of her climate change agenda, stating last year, “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.”

Apparently, the Biden Administration feels that the American people are “too stupid” to choose their own light bulbs. The Department of Energy released the following statement on the ban….

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today adopted two new rules for light bulbs, also known as general service lamps, that will conserve energy and help consumers save on their energy bills. The first rule establishes a revised definition of general service lamps while the second implements the minimum standard of 45 lumens per watt for light bulbs that meet the revised definition. These rules are part of 100 energy efficiency actions the Biden Administration is completing this year, which together will save families $100 every year. Once these light bulb rules are in place, DOE expects consumers to save nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills. In addition to delivering significant cost savings for households, schools, and businesses, these energy efficiency actions also advance President Biden’s climate goals. Over the next 30 years, the rules are projected to cut carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons — an amount equivalent to the emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year. LED lightbulbs also last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. “By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we’re putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers every year and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future.” https://www.energy.gov/articles/biden-administration-implements-new-cost-saving-energy-efficiency-standards-light-bulbs

