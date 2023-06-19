Heckler Destroys Biden On Taxes: “What Do You Pay, Joe?” (Video)

President Joe Biden held an event in front of a Union audience in Pennsylvania yesterday in his first “official” campaign event for 2024.

During the speech, Biden attempted to say that billionaires only pay “8%” in taxes. Biden has tried this before, misspelling the word eight in the past. We covered that gaffe at the time, read our article here.

When Biden repeated this line at his event a few days ago, a person in the audience challenged him. A person shouted “What do you pay, Joe?” after Biden began to ramble about billionaires and 8%.

Biden responded, saying “I pay a hell of a lot more than that, man!”. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden’s speech was full of lies and bizarre stories. “I’m proud to be the most pro-union president in American history … but what I’m really proud about is being re-elected the most pro-union president in history!” Biden said. At one point Joe Biden said union workers “matter more” than investment bankers. “If the investment bankers in this country went on strike tomorrow, no one would much notice … but if this room didn’t show up for work, the whole country would come to a grinding halt. So tell me, who matters more in America?” Biden said. Joe Biden trashed billionaires and claimed they only pay “eight percent” in taxes. An audience member trolled Joe Biden. “What do you pay, Joe?!” “I pay a hell of a lot more than that!” Biden said. Does that include the millions of dollars he made selling out his public office to the highest bidder? https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/what-do-you-pay-joe-philly-audience-member/

