MAGA Rappers Jimmy Levy and Forgiato Blow In Business With Chinese Intelligence Asset

A few months ago I was introduced to a gospel singer named Jimmy Levy at a local Florida event. Levy comes from the world of ‘American Idol’.

During my short time of knowing Levy, I saw him publicly confess to participating in satanic rituals during his short stint in Hollywood. Not only does Levy admit to participating in satanic rituals, he also spends much of his time at the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida… How many gospel singers do you know that practically live at a casino?

After learning about the constant casino trips and satanic rituals, my suspicions were raised. Levy, despite having no job, always seemed to have money available, and lots of it. He would openly talk about getting expensive haircuts, wearing expensive clothes, and traveling.

Where is his money coming from?

Recently, Levy teamed up with fellow MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow to record a song called “Boycott Target”. The song was heavily promoted across conservative media spaces, shortly propelling it to #1 of the American rap charts.

Just after this song reached number one, Levy headed to New York. He performed at a concert in honor of Miles Guo, a self-proclaimed Chinese defector with serious ties to Chinese intelligence. The New Yorker reports that Guo engaged in espionage and blackmail.

Levy and Forgiato Blow also previously recorded multiple songs on an album for Guo. One song is called ‘Let My People Guo’. See a clip of that song posted by Forgiato Blow below…

The New Yorker reports on Guo…

Guo—whom the reports referred to by his Mandarin name, Guo Wengui—was at the center of a burgeoning scandal involving corruption and espionage. For nearly a decade, he had maintained a secret partnership with one of China’s most powerful spymasters, an intelligence officer named Ma Jian https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/10/24/how-a-tycoon-linked-to-chinese-intelligence-became-a-darling-of-trump-republicans

That report goes on to say that despite denying his ties to Chinese intelligence, Guo later admitted to working for China’s Ministry of State Security. Guo states that his responsibilities were “connecting with sensitive figures abroad” and “handling things” for China’s Ministry of State Security. That portion of the New Yorker piece reads…

Guo denied any wrongdoing; he told a Hong Kong newspaper that he and Ma were just friends, who had met through work and bonded over a shared appreciation for architecture. But, two years later, he changed his story dramatically. He acknowledged that he had been a longtime “affiliate” of China’s all-pervasive Ministry of State Security. The agency, he said, had tasked him with “handling things for them” and connecting with “sensitive figures” abroad, traveling on eleven different passports and employing the code name Wu Nan. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/10/24/how-a-tycoon-linked-to-chinese-intelligence-became-a-darling-of-trump-republicans

Was Guo sent to America in order to “connect” with sensitive figures in the MAGA movement, such as Jimmy Levy and Forgiato Blow, just as he had described doing for the Ministry of State Security?

I am told by sources that Levy was paid at least $5000 for services he’s provided to Guo. How much has Guo paid Levy and Forgiato Blow in total?

Worst of all, I am told by several sources that Levy was alerted to the danger surrounding potential Chinese intelligence asset Miles Guo and performed at the concert anyway, even abandoning a local church event he was set to perform at.

Along with performing at the concert and recording the album for Guo, Levy also has a storied history of promoting the Chinese billionaire. See a clip of Levy shouting out Guo and his organization ‘NFSC’, or the ‘New Federal State of China’ below…

Guo also maintains a strong connection to influential conservative Steve Bannon. Bannon, of course, falsely testified to the Mueller Report on fake Russian collusion, attempting to condemn Trump-ally Roger Stone to 79 years in federal prison with lies.

It should be noted that Bannon later perjured himself in this case, admitting that Stone had nothing to do with Wikileaks or Julian Assange to the House Intelligence Committee in 2019. Bannon often uses songs by Jimmy Levy as the bumper music to his podcast “The War Room with Steve Bannon”.

After Miles Guo was arrested by the FBI just 3 months ago in New York, his apartment mysteriously burst into flames. See video evidence of that below…

The United States Attorney Office released a statement on Guo’s arrest at the time, claiming that he defrauded his followers of over $1 Billion. That statement reads…

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, Ho Wan Kwok, known to many as “Miles Guo,” led a complex conspiracy to defraud thousands of his online followers out of over $1 billion dollars. Kwok is charged with lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000 square foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari, and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht. As alleged, Kwok lied to his victims and promised them outsized returns if they invested, or provided money to, GTV, his so-called Himalaya Farm Alliance, G|CLUBS, and the Himalaya Exchange. … From at least in or about 2018 through at least in or about March 2023, KWOK, JE, and others, conspired to defraud thousands of victims of more than approximately $1 billion. KWOK was the leader of this complex conspiracy. KWOK is an exiled Chinese businessman who has resided in the United States since in or about 2015 and garnered a substantial online following. In or about 2018, KWOK founded two purported nonprofit organizations, namely, the Rule of Law Foundation and the Rule of Law Society. KWOK used the nonprofit organizations to amass followers who were aligned with his purported policy objectives in China and who were also inclined to believe KWOK’s statements regarding investment and money-making opportunities. https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/pr/ho-wan-kwok-aka-miles-guo-arrested-orchestrating-over-1-billion-dollar-fraud-conspiracy

Has Miles Guo used his prior experience of “dealing with sensitive figures” abroad for the Ministry State of Security to control conservatives like Steve Bannon, Jimmy Levy, and Forgiato Blow?

Guo reportedly entered the United States in 2015, just one year prior to the election of President Trump. Is it a coincidence that Guo was allowed to enter the United States under President Obama, just as Trump was ascending in the political world?

President Trump is the most forceful and influential conservative that America has ever seen. It is understandable why China would be so eager to infiltrate and buy off sections of his movement that are “for sale”.

From all available information, it would appear that that Guo is a high-level Chinese intelligence plant sent to the United States to control and spy on certain aspects of the Trump movement.