5 Things You Missed Yesterday

Rare covers every corner of American culture. We tell stories with heart, humor, and authenticity to celebrate American life. With a focus on news, media, and humor, we are a RARE voice in today’s media landscape.

Videos by Rare

Here’s what you missed yesterday, in case you weren’t able to visit us.

Top Stories You Should Know

Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner

Robert De Niro is eager to unite his entire family! While attending a screening of A Bronx Tale at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, the 79-year-old actor shared exclusively with PEOPLE that his six eldest children haven’t yet had the opportunity to meet his 2-month-old daughter, Gia Virginia. He shares Gia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

When asked if his children – including Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, from his relationship with model and actress Toukie Smith, and son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, from his marriage to Grace Hightower – have met the newest member of the family, De Niro responded, “Not yet, but they will.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

No bad blood here!

Priscilla Presley is currently enjoying quality time with her granddaughters. Recently, the 78-year-old former spouse of Elvis Presley took to Instagram to commemorate the middle school graduation of Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14. The twins are the children of Michael Lockwood and Presley’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who sadly passed away at 54 years old in January.

Riley Keough, who Lisa Marie had with Danny Keough, also joined in the celebration. In a photo shared by Priscilla, she can be seen standing side by side with Riley as they celebrate the accomplishments of Harper and Finley.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Justin Timberlake is celebrating two important men in his life this Father’s Day! The 42-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt appreciation for his father, Randall Timberlake, and stepfather, Paul Harless.

“When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life,” he said in the caption. Timberlake, shares sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 8, with wife Jessica Biel.

” I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!! 🙏🏻,” he continued.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

After experiencing a severe food reaction, Quincy Jones has been released from the hospital. According to his representative, the 90-year-old music producer had an adverse response to certain food he consumed and, as a precautionary measure, contacted 911 for assistance.

Paramedics promptly arrived at Jones’ residence in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon and transported him to the emergency room for evaluation. Following a thorough examination by doctors, Jones was given medical clearance and subsequently released from the hospital. Despite the alarming incident, his representative informed TMZ that Jones remained conscious throughout and exhibited a positive demeanor, displaying “great spirits.”

Via FoxNews

Furlan spoke with PEOPLE about her close friendship and connection with the rocker’s ex Heather Locklear.

“Heather and I are very close. She’s awesome, I love her,” she shared. “I think she’s the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She’s just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around.”

The comedian and actress, 36, tied the knot with rocker Tommy Lee, 60, in 2019. The couple had been dating for two years prior to their marriage. Interestingly enough, Lee had previously been married to Locklear, 61, almost 30 years ago. The two called it quits in 1993, after being married for seven years.