Hunter Biden Arrives in Ireland With ‘The Big Guy’ Aboard Air Force One (Video)

Son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, was seen exiting Air Force One today in Ireland, just hours after we reported that Hunter would be on the trip with Joe.

Why is it important for Hunter Biden to travel with Joe Biden to Ireland? Is he possibly selling access to his father once again?

See video of Hunter exiting Air Force One below…

Joe Biden arrives in Dublin, Ireland — accompanied by Hunter Biden pic.twitter.com/xD15aujj0K — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2023

Remember, the New York Post revealed that Hunter Biden referred to Joe Biden as ‘the big guy’ in messages sent after reports of Hunter’s laptop surfaced just prior to the 2020 Election.

Is Hunter selling access to ‘The Big Guy” once again?

I guess Hunter is taking a break from his laughable ‘career’ of selling paintings. Remember, the Biden Administration has been caught facilitating deals for Hunter’s art. He is reportedly selling his paintings for more than $85k.

Hunter Biden art on sale for 85k each. Massive opportunity for corruption.

https://t.co/kiB1bI4VpU — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 11, 2023

Is this career in the arts yet another scam for Hunter Biden? Is it another racket that he can use to sell access to his father?

You be the judge of that!

Nobody with the track record of Hunter Biden should be anywhere near Air Force One. Are we forgetting the many images of this man smoking crack and divulging National security information to prostitutes?

Believe it or not, the picture above shows a Ukrainian Energy Expert, a Picasso-esque painter, and a Chinese businessman. How could Hunter possibly be so talented?

Obviously, we are joking. Hunter Biden is not only not an expert, but a massive National Security risk. Instead of harassing President Trump, the DOJ should be looking at Hunter!

The double standard has never been more clear!