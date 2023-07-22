Hunter Biden’s Attorney Seen Ripping A Bong From LA Home During Hunter’s Visit

Hunter Biden’s attorney Kevin Morris was seen smoking a large bong on the balcony of his Los Angeles home during a visit from Hunter Biden on Friday.

Videos by Rare

The shocking photos of Morris with the bong can be seen below…

See Hunter Biden at this home in the photos below…

These photos come after Hunter Biden was given a sweetheart deal from the Department of Justice, and testimony from IRS and DOJ whistleblowers alleging interference from high-level Biden officials is currently ongoing in Congress. Hunter avoided 10 years in prison for a firearm offense, receiving only a fine and no jail-time.

Daily Mail is reporting that Morris is allegedly called Hunter’s ‘sugar brother’. Morris allegedly paid Hunter Biden’s tax debts of $2.8 Million. That portion of the Daily Mail article reads…

He was dubbed Hunter’s ‘sugar brother’ after he agreed to loan the First Son a reported $2.8million to pay off his tax debts and joined his legal team amid criminal and congressional investigations. He has also represented a host of Hollywood heavyweights including Ellen DeGeneres, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey and Chris Rock. Morris is currently suing right wing nonprofit Marco Polo and its founder, former Donald Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler, who has been investigating the Biden family. The attorney accused Ziegler and his nonprofit of harassment, invasion of privacy and ‘criminal impersonation’ in court documents filed in Los Angeles. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12325023/Hunter-Bidens-lawyer-Kevin-Morris-seen-smoking-BONG-balcony-LA-home-clearly-visible-road-visit-presidents-son.html

For Hunter Biden, who has a storied and documented history of drug use, this is surely not a good look.