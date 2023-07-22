Kari Lake Suggests Hillary Clinton May Kill Her

Former Republican Gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, Kari Lake, recently discussed Hillary Clinton’s mention of her during the 2022 Election.

Videos by Rare

Lake can be quoted as saying, “When Hillary Clinton started talking about me, first I laughed at that, and then I thought ‘oh my gosh, this is not funny’. Hillary Clinton’s talking about me? That’s when I said ‘hey, listen, I’m in perfect health, the breaks on my car have been checked, they’re in working order, and I am not suicidal.’ When the Clintons start talking about you, you kind of tense up a little bit.”

See a clip of that moment below…

When the Clintons start talking about you, you kind of tense up a little bit 😬



But that also means that you’re saying what needs to be said.



(And for the record: my brakes are in working order & I am NOT suicidal.) pic.twitter.com/f5rCOkQ6XD — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 20, 2023

Lake recently appeared on Newmax to once again declare her support for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. It is speculated that Lake may be a potential contender to be Trump’s Vice President, as Trump will most certainly not choose Mike Pence again.

See Lake’s appearance on Newsmax below..

.@KariLake on former President Donald Trump's indictments: "They are going after him because they are afraid of him."



@ericbolling pic.twitter.com/4mVTKfPQTS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) July 22, 2023

Amen, Kari!