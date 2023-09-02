Inflation Up 16%, Grocery Prices Up Nearly 20% Since Biden Took Office

President Biden held remarks at the White House yesterday to pat himself on the back on his handling of the economy. Biden can be quoted as saying, “America is now in one of the strongest job creating periods in our history,”

See a clip of that moment below…

Joe Biden says “America is now in one of the strongest job creating periods in our history” pic.twitter.com/Oa7bpjGeAr — Rare (@Rare) September 1, 2023

Inflation is up over 16% since Biden took office. While his Administration continues to claim that America is undergoing a period of economic ‘success’, Americans have never been worse off. Grocery prices are up nearly 20%.

“But a look at the inflation, big picture, overall inflation up nearly 16% from January 2021, when Biden first took office to last month. Food at home, your groceries, are up nearly 20%. A New York Post op-ed, inflation is rising again and Bidenomics is still to blame. The consumer price index was at 3% in June, and rose to 3.2% in July,” Fox News reported.

See a clip of that report below…

BIDENOMICS: "Overall inflation up nearly 16% from January 2021, when Biden first took office," while "groceries are up nearly 20%" pic.twitter.com/kSj386ex35 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2023

Bidenomics is a trainwreck!