Democrat Eric Swalwell Heckled At His Own Event: “Where’s Fang Fang?” (Video)

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell from California was in for a real treat when he spoke at his own town hall event.

According to Gateway Pundit, the Congressman was hosting the town hall event at the end of July. While at the event, the politician began sharing his thoughts on the Roe v. Wade decision. He called the decision an ‘atrocity’. Swalwell can also be quoted as saying: “Overwhelmingly, Americans want women to be able to make these decisions for themselves…” Through this misty logic he arrived at his final point: “I’m for women and their freedom…”

His notion that abortion on-demand is representative of women’s freedom received thorough applause. In the midst of the applause however, the Democrat Representative was called out by an attendee. The attendee shouted: “Where’s Fang Fang?” While others chimed in, shouting about Eric’s lies. The comments caused the hosts to engage in a pointless shouting battle, yelling: “Be respectful!” repeatedly. So who is ‘Fang Fang?’

Democrat Rep. Ridiculed At His Own Event

LMAO! Someone yelled “Where’s Fang-Fang” at Eric Swalwell at his own Town Hall 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jtad8F1Nyz — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) August 3, 2023

The reason attendees were shouting about a ‘Fang Fang,’ has to do with Eric Swalwell’s ties to a Chinese Communist Party spy. Fang Fang is the nickname given to the spy who was originally suspected of sleeping with the Democratic politician to gather intel for the CCP. After the FBI and other agencies conducted an investigation into Fang Fang, they found that she is likely tied to multiple politicians in California, using the same tactics she employed with Swalwell. The individual named Christine Fang has since fled back to China, per the New York Post.