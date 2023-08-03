The Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, announced that he is suing the DOJ for withholding vital information pertaining to the Donald Trump case from the public. This violates the Freedom of Information Act.

Vivek requested information regarding any and all conversations and communications between President Joe Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith. Joe Biden nominated Merrick who subsequently became the Attorney General. Merrick then appointed Jack Smith to run the latest Donald Trump indictment. These facts led Vivek to believe that there is a likely connection between the three and the indictment planned for Donald Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy Files Lawsuit Against DOJ For Silence On FOIA Request

The reason the people don’t trust the government is that the government doesn’t trust the people. I’m here at the courthouse where Trump will be arraigned later today & I’m making a demand to our government: tell us the truth about what’s really driving this flurry of… pic.twitter.com/Ro6SRzy7qC — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 3, 2023

When Vivek reached out to the Department of Justice for answers, he got nothing. He sent in the request a month ago and, due to the lack of response, has the right to sue under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). So he requested a second time, then he sued.

To Vivek’s point, we as the American people have the right to know such information, and it should not be held back for political leveraging. In fact it is illegal to do so. Vivek is campaigning on the idea that the American people are capable of hearing the truth, and that the government has no right to withhold the information they possess from the people.

American Greatness reported Vivek saying: “I do not believe that this special veil of a special prosecutor is really as separate as they’re making it out to be. The truth of the matter here is this is a politicized prosecution.” He further added: “This choice of jurisdiction and venue matters deeply and I think Jack Smith knows exactly what he’s doing,” in reference to the Trump indictment. Vivek has also shared: “This sets an awful precedent in this country. They’re going full Banana Republic, full third world on this.”