As foreign wars are digging deeper into the pockets of American taxpayers, and our Border Patrol is being overwhelmed, Congress is struggling to pull it together.

On the one hand, the Biden Administration is pushing for more funding to Ukraine to the tune of an additional $50 billion, along with $14 billion to Israel as their fight with Hamas continues on. Thought there is a strong amount of support for sending further funding abroad, Republicans have raised concerns over the US-Mexico border crisis.

As reported by Fox, Republicans have voted down the bill to continue funding Ukraine and Israel until policies are changed at our own border. With the flow of immigrants entering through the border, border crossings have had to close, and additional resources are needed to aid Border Patrol in getting the situation under control.

Congress At Odds Over Border Policy And War Funding

Reuters reported that the vote came out to be 49 in favor of the bill and 51 against. The 51st interestingly enough is Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders decided to vote against because he disapproves of Israel’s response to Hamas, and so does not want to support Israel.

Since Republicans have shot down the bill in order to gain policy change at the border, Democrats have made some provisions. Billions have been offered in funding the work happening down at the border, however Republicans have been unsatisfied with the lack of policy change.

Many Republicans are pushing for policies that former President Donald Trump enacted that were much more strict on asylum seekers. Even though President Biden has claimed: “I am willing to make significant compromises on the border. We need to fix the broken border system,” Congress has been unable to come to a favorable decision.