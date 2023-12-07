California Law Requires Gender-Neutral Toys For Stores, Punishable By Fine

A California law is about to take effect this upcoming January that requires department stores across the Golden State to offer a “gender-neutral” option for children’s toys and childcare items.

Instead of the many pressing matters that Gavin Newsom has had and continues to have, he has chosen to put effort toward needless laws. As reported by Outkick, the point of the law is strictly political brainwashing. Gavin Newsom said: “We need to stop stigmatizing what’s acceptable for certain genders and just let kids be kids.” Newsom further added: “My hope is this bill encourages more businesses across California and the U.S. to avoid reinforcing harmful and outdated stereotypes.”

The issue with this nice sounding sentiment is that if Newsom truly let kids be kids, the ones born as girls would grow up to be women and the ones born as boys would grow up to be men. The toys are a reflection of the reality that already exists, meaning boys tend to want to play with certain toys while girls tend to want to play with others. If this were not the case, these companies would have already invested in “gender-neutral” toys. Too bad gender-fluidity is the real “social construct.”

In the words of Elon Musk, it seems that Newsom falls under the “people who care about looking good, while doing evil,” category. The law requires all department stores with 500 plus employees to have a “gender-neutral” section “regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys,” as reported by Newsweek.

California Law Requires Gender-Neutral Toys Punishable By Fine

California will be putting this into effect in the wake of all the controversies begun by the Dylan Mulvaney partnership with Bud Light and the “tuck-friendly” clothing adopted by Target.

Let’s unpack this real quick. Bud Light and Target both pushed the LGBTQ+ agenda far more than Bud Light drinkers and Target shoppers would accept. In response, both Bud Light and Target were heavily boycotted, reducing both companies by billions of dollars in market value.

Since Gavin Newsom and crew believe that the LGBTQ+ agenda should be the accepted agenda, they have created a law to support it. He has done this with no regard for the fact that he and those with him are supposed to represent roughly the same people who boycotted Target. It’s almost as if Newsom believes he knows what’s best for the people of California, and the people do not. Specifically, it seems as if they believe that they as the government know what is best for your children, and you do not.

Whatever the case may be, the law further says that companies who do not comply to the child brainwashing are: “liable for a civil penalty not to exceed $250 for a first violation or $500 for a subsequent violation, as provided.” In other words, the law that is supposed to support the LQBTQ+ community, may have no affect as these massive companies could simply give up $250 to $500 as needed. Again, he is trying to look ‘good’ in this political climate, while doing evil. What a shame.