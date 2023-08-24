Trump Arrives In Georgia Ahead Of Arrest

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Georgia today to be arrested in Fulton County following an indictment from District Attorney Fanni Willis. Trump could be seen exiting his trademark plane in Atlanta just moments ago.

Videos by Rare

Last night, before this arrest today, Trump sat down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson for an interview on Twitter. The video has over 235 million views, and is still increasing tremendously. The interview has more views than any Super Bowl, and more than quadrupled the audience of the GOP debates held on Fox News.

See the footage of Trump exiting his plane in Georgia in the clip below…

Trump lands in Atlanta ahead of his arrest in Fulton County



There has never been a more blatant abuse of power. Brian Kemp is allowing the greatest election interference in American history.



pic.twitter.com/VtyMpniX3y — Rare (@Rare) August 24, 2023

Despite the D.C. swamp’s attempts to stop Trump’s 2024 campaign for President, Trump continues to surge in the polls. Under no circumstance will these indictments prevent Trump from being the leading candidate for President in 2024, if anything, they are strengthening his chances.

This is a dark day in American history.