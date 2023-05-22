Jen Psaki Jogs With Senator Cory Booker During Softball MSNBC Interview (Video)

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki hosted New Jersey Senator Cory Booker on her weekly MSNBC show yesterday.

The two could be seen jogging around Washington D.C. during a segment as Psaki asked Booker one softball question after another.

Democrat Senator Cory Booker joins Jen Psaki for another hard-hitting interview pic.twitter.com/ZhieUUoSkr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2023

In all actuality you can watch this entire 8 minute segment with Booker without hearing a single question that is legitimate. Every question is something along the lines of ‘what was the most important lesson your parents taught you?’

Booker claimed during the ‘interview’ that he maintains a friendship with GOP Presidential Candidate Tim Scott, who currently serves as a Senator from the State of South Carolina… possibly the only useful piece of information one could learn from Psaki’s interview. See a clip of that moment below…

It is interesting and important to understand why Senator Cory Booker and Senator Tim Scott, though purported to be on the opposite ends of the political spectrum, are actually friends.

Though Democrats and Republicans have been long portraying their relationship as a bitter political struggle, there are truly few legitimate enemies amongst the establishment wing of each Party. If you remember, it was Barack Obama who was the requested keynote speaker at John McCain’s funeral.

While displaying a false battle of political ideology, the politicians on either side of the political aisle become rich and powerful, no matter the side.

The only true break from this monotony lied in former President Trump, who made enemies of the Republican and Democrat political establishment for all of the right reasons.

One thing that Tim Scott, Cory Booker, Jen Psaki, Joe Biden, and the rest of the Republican and Democrat establishments can certainly agree upon is that the progress achieved under the Trump Administration must be paved over, reset, and destroyed.