Joe Biden Gets Confused After Asking “Tribal Leaders” Who Aren’t Present to Stand Up

During his speech today on “Bidenomics,” Joe Biden attempted to thank “tribal leaders” for their help. Joe asked for these “tribal leaders” to stand up and be recognized, only to realize that they were not present.

Joe stated, “All the tribal leaders are here. If you’re here, will you stand? Can I see? I don’t know where you are, maybe I don’t, not here right now.”.

Joe Biden gets confused after he shouts out “tribal leaders” who are not present, and asks them to stand… pic.twitter.com/MmkW9nlmXV — Rare (@Rare) November 29, 2023

Despite what his administration continues to portray, Joe Biden continues to disappoint the American people to a degree that many did not think was possible. How can any country on this planet take this man seriously when he struggles to deliver two thirty-minute speeches a week?

The United States has become the laughingstock of the world as our adversaries continue to take advantage of the incompetent mess we call our President, who has witnessed the start of two major conflicts during his short time in office.

While Democrats continue to attempt to portray Donald Trump and his supporters as domestic terrorists who advocate forwar and violence, the Biden Administration persists in allocating billions of dollars overseas to prolong conflicts that began under their watch.

PUEBLO, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 29: US President Joe Biden speaks about Bidenomics at CS Wind on November 29, 2023 in Pueblo, Colorado. CS Wind, the largest wind turbine tower manufacturer in the world, recently announced they were expanding operations as a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)