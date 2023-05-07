Joe Biden: “I Know More Than The Vast Majority of People”(Video)

President Joe Biden, in a recent interview with MSNBC, said that he “knows more than the vast majority of people” in response to questions about his re-election campaign.

The interviewer asked him “Why would an 82-year-old Joe Biden be the right person for the most important job in the world?”

Biden responded “Because I’ve acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom. I know more than the vast majority of people. I’m more experienced than anybody who has ever run for the office, and I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective”.

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I know more than the vast majority of people" pic.twitter.com/UWqSdv7EBD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

Keep in mind, Biden closed his eyes and stammered through a non-response almost immediately after this interview started.

Biden may have acquired wisdom, but unfortunately, as evident by the gaffes and lost moments he has nearly every time he steps into public, Biden is not of sound mind.

During this same interview, Biden literally laughed at the correspondent for asking why he is not willing to negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling. See a clip of that strange moment below…

Biden, who frequently lectures us on "unity," literally laughs out loud at the idea of negotiating with the party that controls one of the chambers of Congress pic.twitter.com/Eq8Mp1ZCQk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

Biden said that the only reason he is unpopular is because of ‘constant negative news coverage’ in the mainstream press. How scary that our mainstream media, which has been more than favorable to Biden, is the target of his attacks. It shows the level of power that Biden wishes to attain. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden says Americans don't give him high approval ratings because "all they've heard is negative news for three years" pic.twitter.com/cQXdC8YDS1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023