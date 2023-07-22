President Joe Biden is the second most unpopular President in modern American history. New polling data from FiveThirtyEight shows that Biden’s current approval rating stands at a dismal 39%. The only President, historically, with a lower approval rating than Biden is former President Jimmy Carter, who stood at 29% during this time of his Presidency.

Videos by Rare

CNN covered this poll in the context of an article posted to Yahoo News recently. See CNN discussing Biden’s polling numbers below…

CNN: "At this point in his term, Joe Biden is the second most unpopular president in modern U.S. history; Jimmy Carter was the first." pic.twitter.com/XI6jBMc2GJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2023

Let’s take a look at Biden’s approval rating throughout his Presidency courtesy of FiveThirtyEight below..

As you can see, Biden’s approval rating tanked during the Afghanistan withdrawal. It has yet to climb above 50% since that disastrous withdrawal left 13 American Servicemembers dead.

Biden’s disapproval rating is near an all-time high. Considering Jimmy Carter was decimated in the 1980 Election by Republican Ronald Reagan, things don’t look good for Biden’s chances in 2024.

This is exactly the reason why people like political icon Roger Stone are claiming that the Democrats will replace Biden in 2024 with somebody like Michelle Obama. Biden is simply too unpopular to win re-election.

The only thing keeping Biden in the game is the fact that Kamala Harris’ approval rating is even worse than Biden’s! See a chart of Harris’ approval rating below…

This White House is going to have tremendous difficulty winning an election with polling numbers that are this horrendous. Numbers this atrocious have not been seen since the likes of Jimmy Carter.

Will Joe Biden be the Democrat nominee in 2024? If not, will Kamala Harris take his place?