Kamala Harris Attempts To Define “Culture” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the 29th Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana last Friday.

During her time on the stage, Harris attempted to define the word culture. The result of Harris’ attempt was a winding, confusing, ridiculous rant that seemed to dredge on for eternity. Harris can be quoted as saying….

“Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection an joy, because, you know…. It comes in the morning. Ha ha ha ha ha. We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life.” Vice President Kamala Harris

See a clip of that statement made by Harris below…

Kamala Harris explains "culture":



