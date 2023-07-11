Kamala Harris Cackles Hysterically While Swearing In Chair of Council of Economic Advisors (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris just can’t stop cackling. It seems that every single time the Vice President appears in public that she begins to cackle hysterically.

There was no exception yesterday when Harris swore in Jared Bernstein as the chair of the Council of Economic Advisors. “Congratulations, Chairman! Congratulations.” said Harris. The Vice President then adds, “This is when we applaud.” It is at this point that Harris begins to showcase her obnoxious laugh.

See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris swears in Jared Bernstein as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers: "This is when we applaud. Ha ha ha ha." pic.twitter.com/YO1c2Bgh7Y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

After this awkward and embarrassing exchange, Harris seemed to bolt out of the room, avoiding questioning from any of the reporters present at the event. See a clip of Harris leaving the room quickly below…

As usual, Kamala Harris leaves the room without taking any questions from the press pic.twitter.com/NvtWsVarw3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Biden and Harris continue to ignore the press amid the White House cocaine scandal. Why are they afraid to speak?

We have never had a less transparent White House than the Biden White House. Even though 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is possibly the most heavily surveilled property in the world, we still have no idea who was responsible for bringing cocaine into the White House during the weekend prior to the 4th of July.

When even the mainstream press is shut out, you know that you are not dealing with a typical Administration. These people seem to be in total damage-control mode.