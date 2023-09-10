Kamala Harris Dances Like An Idiot At Her ‘Hip-Hop’ Party (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris threw a party this weekend in celebration of “50 Years of Hip-Hop”. Kamala could be seen in a crowd dancing like an imbecile. Harris has been known to be an unprofessional mess in the White House, but this may be an all-time low, even for her.

Videos by Rare

While millions of Americans all over this country are suffering from the effects of her and Joe Biden’s Administration, Kamala Harris spent the weekend dancing and partying. Could there be a worse Vice President?

Watch the cringeworthy clip of Kamala Harris dancing below…

Kamala Harris Throws A Party For Herself In Celebration of “50 Years Of Hip-Hop”….



Cringeworthy stuff from the most unprofessional @VP we have ever had!



Shameless trash!



pic.twitter.com/Uc72ZtWLxt — Rare (@Rare) September 10, 2023

This video is a great representation of the weakness, and incompetence of the Biden-Harris Administration, which has brought this once great country to a low it has never seen before. Meanwhile, instead of trying to help improve the lives of Americans, this Administration continues to send billions overseas to fight a war in Ukraine that most Americans don’t approve of.

At what point are these people held accountable for dancing around while the people in Ohio have yet to be visited, Maui is in ruins, inflation is through the roof, and thousands of illegal immigrants continue to pour across our southern border everyday?

During his visit to Live Oak, Florida, Joe Biden stated that he “hasn’t been able to break” when questioned about why he has not yet visited East Palestine, Ohio. Joe Biden has had time to take multiple vacations, and Kamala has had time for dancing at “50 Years of Hip-Hop” parties. It seems that Biden and Harris have no time to help the American people.

Watch this clip of Biden below…

BIDEN: “I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There’s a lot going on.” pic.twitter.com/YfQAt7DoYK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 3, 2023