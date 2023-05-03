Kamala Harris Goes On Another Nonsensical Rant (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos, at their residence yesterday.

The Filipino President stood with Harris and Emhoff in video captured, see a clip of that interaction below…

Kamala Harris tells Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos she is grateful "to continue to do the work that we have that is a priority…as it relates to what we must do in terms of continuing to work together" pic.twitter.com/01b4bOyGNV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2023

Harris can be quoted as saying to Marcos that she wants to “to continue to do the work that we have that is a priority…as it relates to what we must do in terms of continuing to work together”.

See President Marcos arriving at the Harris residence below…

WATCH: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos arrive at the Number One Observatory Circle in Washington, DC for their meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday, May 2 (local time). | @TheManilaTimes



(🎥 MPC pool) pic.twitter.com/GLdgB15G1r — Kristina Maralit (@tmt_kmaralit) May 2, 2023

It should be noted that many Twitter users have been speculating that Harris is drunk. Typing ‘Kamala Harris’ into the twitter search bar leads to search suggestions such as ‘Kamala Harris drunk’ based on popularity. See a screenshot of that phenomenon below…

America seems to believe that Kamala Harris has a drinking problem. Very interesting. There is no question as to why they may believe that.

Just days ago we showed a clip in which Harris ranted and raved at an abortion rights rally. She talked about time, and ‘the moment’, seeming to repeat herself over and over again.

KAMALA HARRIS: "I think it's very important…for us, at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present." pic.twitter.com/1myWsM4Nz9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023