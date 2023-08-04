Kamala Harris Says Americans Are ‘Thankful’ For Her Vice Presidency (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in Wisconsin yesterday in order to deliver a speech on broadband internet access. During her trip, Harris spoke with a local NBC outlet about several issues.

Harris continues to struggle with her approval rating, as it currently sits at a measly 39%. That ranks as one of the worst approval ratings for a Vice President in modern American history. Her boss, President Biden, isn’t doing much better. Biden’s approval rating currently sits at 41.2%. Some polls have Biden as low as 35%, marking the second worst approval rating in Presidential history.

Despite America’s clear rejection of the Biden Administration, Kamala Harris said during her interview yesterday in Wisconsin that Americans are ‘thankful’ her presence. The Vice President can be quoted as saying, “Everywhere I go — whether I’m in a rural town or urban town, and I’m traveling all corners of our country — people are thankful.”

Polling says otherwise, Kamala!

See a clip of that unbelievably pompous statement below…

Kamala Harris: "Everywhere I go — whether I'm in a rural town or urban town, and I'm traveling all corners of our country — people are thankful" pic.twitter.com/meSbGAT9LG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Harris then stammered and stuttered when asked about gun control. Is she taking a page out of the Biden playbook here? At least she didn’t call the interviewer ‘Jack’!

Kamala Harris says the Biden administration wants more gun control, but "we are confined to what we're able to do, um, in a limited, um, amount of span" pic.twitter.com/xeRaYPbXya — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023