Kari Lake Sits Out ‘Black National Anthem’ at Super Bowl

Republican nominee for Governor in Arizona Kari Lake attended the Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona over the weekend. News outlets across the country are now covering Lake for sitting out the ‘black national anthem’.

The NFL plays ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at the Super Bowl, not for other games, in an attempt to stoke racial division in America. We don’t have two anthems. We have one.

Lake obviously felt the same, as she can be seen in the photo below sitting down for the song. Even after her election loss, she is not capitulating to liberal nonsense.

Lake had this to say about the viral photo…

“I’m against a ‘black National Anthem’ for the same reason I am against a ‘white National Anthem,’ a ‘gay National Anthem,’ a ‘straight National Anthem,’ a ‘Jewish National Anthem,’ a ‘Christian National Anthem,’ and so on,” “We are ONE NATION, under God. Francis Scott Key’s words ring true for every single American Citizen regardless of their skin color. James Weldon Johnson’s ‘Lift Your Voice’ is a beautiful song, but it is not our National Anthem,” Kari Lake on Black National anthem

Lake’s campaign tweeted out this message along with the photo. The caption read ‘Our girl is against the idea of a ‘black national anthem’ for the same reason she’s against a ‘white national anthem’. She subscribes to the idea of ‘one Nation, under God’. @KatieHobbs is against it because she just simply hates black people’.

The fight has obviously never stopped for the Lake campaign.