Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Administration Has Put Forth “Comprehensive Legislation on Immigration” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is no stranger to regurgitating the same talking points, but there is one she appears to like the most.

During today’s White House press briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre once again stated that President Joe Biden had put forth “comprehensive legislation on immigration” on his first day in office.

While Karine continues to repeat this line, she conveniently doesn’t mention that one of Joe Biden’s first actions as president was to terminate Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency at the border and to halt construction of the border wall.

Jean-Pierre also blames Republicans for not being willing to negotiate for a deal that will improve border security, while also stating that the Biden Administration finished negotiating three years ago.

As the Biden Administration approaches an election, you can expect to hear more lies spewed from the White House podium than ever in an attempt to salvage the 2024 Biden campaign.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)