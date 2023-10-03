Kevin McCarthy Removed From House Speaker Position In Shocking Vote

The House of Representatives voted today to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position after a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair was brought by Florida Republican Representative Matt Gaetz today.

Videos by Rare

Gaetz had been threatening to bring a vote to vacate the Speaker’s chair for months now. Today, Gaetz finally pulled the trigger, and was successful. Kevin McCarthy has officially been voted out of the Speaker’s chair.

McCarthy is now the shortest serving House Speaker since 1876. The final vote was 208 to 218, with 11 Republicans voting to oust McCarthy. Those Republicans are Matt Gaetz, Eli Crane and Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Victoria Spartz of Indiana, Matt Rosendale of Montana, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Cory Mills of Florida and Warren Davidson of Ohio.

The real question now becomes who will be able to garner 218 votes to replace McCarthy as the House Speaker, as the battle for the Speaker’s gavel will commence again.

McCarthy has backtracked on many of his promises, handing the outnumbered Democrats in the House several unnecessary legislative victories, betraying the will of the American people who sent Republicans to D.C. in 2022 to stop Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Who will take the Speaker’s gavel?