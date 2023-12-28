Maine Removes Trump From 2024 Presidential Ballot

The Secretary of State in Maine, Shenna Bellows, has announced that the leading candidate for President in 2024, former President Donald Trump, will be ineligible to appear on the 2024 ballot in the State of Maine.

This comes after the Colorado Supreme Court removed Trump from Colorado’s ballot using the 14th Amendment, which is also reportedly the mechanism used to deny Trump ballot access in Maine.

Bellows wrote in her statement, “I do not reach this conclusion lightly,” Bellows wrote. “Democracy is sacred … I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

Several States have already rejected attempts to remove Trump from the ballot, as the decision to remove Trump in Colorado has come under serious fire, with legal challenges being filed successfully after the ruling. It appears that Trump may end up on the Colorado ballot after all.

This marks yet another attempt by the Democratic Party to limit the choices of the American people in 2024, in hopes that they will be able pull Joe Biden across the finish line once again. Biden and the Democrats have already ensured that Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., two challengers to President Biden, never had a chance in the Primary.

Unfortunately, the Primary is not enough. The Democrats want to remove all opposition to President Biden heading into 2024. It’s simply authoritarian, maniacal, and insane.