Mike Pence Snaps At Vivek Ramaswamy Over Ukraine (Video)

It seems that former Vice President Mike Pence is more interested in Ukraine than in the American people. If you remember, Pence claimed that he is not concerned with the American people during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

We covered that moment here at Rare. Tonight on the GOP Debate stage, Pence snapped at Vivek Ramaswamy for his stance on Ukraine. Ramaswamy has vowed to withdraw the United States from the conflict in Ukraine.

Pence snapped at Ramaswamy on the stage tonight, saying, “Anybody that thinks that we can’t solve the problems here in the United States and be the leader of the free world has a pretty small view of the greatest Nation on Earth. We can do both, Vivek! We’ve done both! We’ve been the leader of the free world and the arsenal of democracy for years. The Reagan doctrine years ago made it clear, we said, if you’re willing to fight the Communists on your soil, we’ll give you the means to fight ’em there so our troops don’t have to fight ’em. Vivek, if we do the giveaway that you want to give to Putin to give him his land, it’s not gonna be too long before he rolls across a NATO border, and frankly our men and women of our armed forces are going to have to go and fight him. I want to let the Ukrainians fight and drive Putin and the Russians back into Russia so our troops aren’t going to have to fight that fight.”

Pence omits the fact that U.S. troops have been in fact already fighting in Ukraine. See a clip of that moment below…

