Only 36% Of Americans Approve Of President Biden, The Lowest Number On Record For A First Term President

ABC News aired a recent segment in which they showed an ABC News and Washington Post poll that shows that President Biden is facing his lowest approval rating yet.

Only 36% of Americans polled said that they approve of the Biden Administration. It is the lowest approval rating that Biden has ever had in any office. It is also the lowest approval rating on record for any first-term President.

See a clip of that moment covering the poll on ABC below…

ABC: "Only 36% of Americans approve of the president — not only his career low, but numerically, the lowest on record for any first term president." pic.twitter.com/qEjxfwXX9f — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2023

The only question I have is this… Who are the 36% and what are they seeing from this Administration that they approve of?

From the failing economy to the open Souther Border, to the rising inflation and sinking dollar, to China’s resurgence on the World stage, everything the Biden Administration touches seems to be negative for the United States.

ABC correspondent George Stephanopoulos called the poll ‘brutal for Biden’ in his own reaction. See a clip of that moment below…

"This poll is just brutal for President Biden," says ABC's George Stephanopoulos.



"A record low approval rating for President Biden — actually six points down just since February." pic.twitter.com/lkmecLvtbB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2023

The polls display a growing exodus from the Democrat Party, especially with Black and Hispanic Americans. Years and years of neglect and failure from the Democrat Party, all being summarized by the failures of Joe Biden and his administration, are driving people away from the Democrats.

I cannot point to a single positive outcome from this Administration. Every decision has, in the end, hurt America and her standing around the World. In a time where another World War seems inevitable, that standing is invaluable.