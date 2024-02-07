Pelosi Gushes Over Biden, Denies Cognitive Decline During CNN Interview (Video)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on CNN today in order to defend President Joe Biden. This hurried defense comes as the President currently has a disapproval rating of 60%, with the second lowest approval rating in the history of the Presidency.

For comparison, Biden is about as popular as George W. Bush during his second term. Bush’s second term will go down, undoubtedly, as one of the worst four years in the history of America. It’s important to contrast the situations, most importantly because Bush’s failures in his second term set the stage for the ultimate financial collapse of 2008, and the massive spikes in debt we see manifested today on the national debt clock.

What Biden is doing to America won’t just burden these four years, but many decades to come. Perhaps the most aggravating aspect of Biden’s Administration is their unwillingness to acknowledge the evident decline of President Biden.

Along with Administration officials, Congressional Democrats often ignore Biden’s struggles, and even go as far as to brag about Biden’s health. Pelosi did just that during her appearance on CNN today, proclaiming the “wisdom,” “knowledge,” “judgment of age,” “experience,” “empathy,” and a “big vision for our country” that Biden holds.

Nancy Pelosi defends Biden's diminishing mental capacity, claiming he has "wisdom," "knowledge," "judgment of age," "experience," "empathy," and a "big vision for our country" 😬 pic.twitter.com/pMGK158dyS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2024

Keep in mind, the President had to be directed off stage by his wife yesterday while celebrating Black History Month at the White House. See a clip of that moment below…

Jill Biden, Ed.D., instructs Joe: "Go out this way" pic.twitter.com/yEFniKNJGr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2024

You be the judge.