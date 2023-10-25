Republican Rep. Mike Johnson Elected Speaker Of The House

Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson was elected as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives today by a vote of 220-207 . Johnson defeated Democrat nominee, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Though votes are still be counted, Johnson has enough to secure the Speakership.

This shocking news comes as fellow Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise, Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, and Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer failed to secure the necessary votes to become Speaker. At just 51 years old, Mike Johnson is the youngest Speaker of the House in recent memory.

Johnson has only been in the House of Representatives since 2017. In that time, he has been an outspoken critic of President Biden and the corruption of his family. See a clip of Johnson railing against Biden below…

FLASHBACK: @RepMikeJohnson: “Listen to the language carefully it’s expressly written in the Constitution… the president shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.. I just listed a small sampling,… pic.twitter.com/FpU3rNbkBO — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 25, 2023

After enduring months of Kevin McCarthy, and several weeks of chaos after Florida Representative Matt Gaetz led a charge to oust McCarthy, the Republicans have finally found their new Speaker. It is a new day in the House of Representatives.