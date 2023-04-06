Robert F. Kennedy Jr Files To Run For President Against Joe Biden in 2024

0 Votes

The Democrats have another official challenger of sitting President Joe Biden as son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Kennedy Jr. will challenge Biden for the Democrat nomination in a 2024 Primary. The New York Post reports

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Prominent anti-vaccine activist and environmentalist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign. 

Kennedy Jr. filed to challenge President Biden next year as a Democrat, joining self-help guru Marianne Williamson as the only other declared major candidate in the party in the White House race. 

The 69-year-old is the son of former US attorney general, senator, and 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy – who was shot and killed by Sirhan Sirhan on the campaign trail.  

He is also the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, who was also assassinated while in office.

https://nypost.com/2023/04/05/democrat-rfk-jr-running-for-president-in-2024/

Kennedy put out a tweet just a few days ago criticizing the failure of the United States on the world stage under President Biden. See that tweet below…

RFK Jr. can also be seen pictured with Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, in a tweet below…

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photos of ‘Daddy’s Girl’ Matilda

Marlon Wayans Opens Up About Coping with the Loss of His Father