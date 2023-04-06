Robert F. Kennedy Jr Files To Run For President Against Joe Biden in 2024

The Democrats have another official challenger of sitting President Joe Biden as son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Election.

Kennedy Jr. will challenge Biden for the Democrat nomination in a 2024 Primary. The New York Post reports…

Prominent anti-vaccine activist and environmentalist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Kennedy Jr. filed to challenge President Biden next year as a Democrat, joining self-help guru Marianne Williamson as the only other declared major candidate in the party in the White House race. The 69-year-old is the son of former US attorney general, senator, and 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy – who was shot and killed by Sirhan Sirhan on the campaign trail. He is also the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, who was also assassinated while in office. https://nypost.com/2023/04/05/democrat-rfk-jr-running-for-president-in-2024/

Kennedy put out a tweet just a few days ago criticizing the failure of the United States on the world stage under President Biden. See that tweet below…

The collapse of U.S. influence over Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom’s new alliances with China and Iran are painful emblems of the abject failure of the Neocon strategy of maintaining U.S. global hegemony with aggressive projections of military power. China has displaced the… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 4, 2023

RFK Jr. can also be seen pictured with Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, in a tweet below…

With @AaronRodgers12 in Santa Monica. My dad said it best: "Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change the world which yields most painfully to change.” pic.twitter.com/3jNPsTSOfF — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) March 17, 2023