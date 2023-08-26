Roger Stone To Interview Rep. Byron Donalds On Sunday Radio Show

Political icon Roger Stone is set to host Representative Byron Donalds of Florida on his WABC show this Sunday. The broadcast airs from 3 PM to 5 PM EST on WABC 770 in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and can also be heard on the WABC website here.

Stone and Donalds are set to discuss whether or not the House of Representatives will pursue impeachment charges against President Joe Biden. It would appear from evidence gathered by the House Oversight Committee that there is more than enough evidence to impeach Joe Biden on numerous charges, including bribery.

Also joining Stone in this powerhouse broadcast is Trump spokesman Jason Miller. The pair will discuss former President Trump’s recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the Georgia arrest, and the Trump 2024 campaign.

Last but not least, Stone is also set to interview cartoonist and author Scott Adams. Adams is the creator of the ‘Dilbert’ cartoon.

Roger Stone continues to bring the heat on Sundays. His WABC radio broadcasts have quickly become a rallying point for Conservatives across America. Make sure to tune in. You won’t want to miss it!

