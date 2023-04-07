Tennessee House Republicans Expel Democrat Rep. Justin Jones For Leftist Insurrection (Video)

The Tennessee State House has voted to expel a Democrat member, Justin Jones, after Jones assisted protestors in storming the State Capitol building just days ago. See video of the insurrection below…

Tennessee Democrats advertised for the event in the days and hours leading up to it, encouraging people to attend and "raise your voice at the capitol to advocate for an end to gun violence and stronger gun laws in TN."



I have reached out to them for comment. pic.twitter.com/2Mi65yTBeJ — Zach Jewell (@zach_d_jewell) March 30, 2023

Joining the anti-gun protestors who infiltrated and attempted to ‘occupy’ the House floor, Jones railed against Republicans during the insurrection.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See a video of that moment below…

As Tennessee House considers expulsion of three Democrats, we’re seeing new video from their efforts to “occupy” the House floor last week. pic.twitter.com/pRJEtOFtP5 — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 6, 2023

The Tennessee House voted yesterday to expel Jones by a vote of 72-24. Republicans failed to oust one other member who was also being voted on for participating in the insurrection, succeeding with another.

Jones responded by calling himself ‘Black Jesus’, and that he will ‘resurrect’ and return to his position on Sunday.

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones excoriates state Republicans ahead of vote to expel Jones and two other Democratic representatives over gun violence protest, calling it a "lynch mob assembled — to not lynch me but our Democratic process." https://t.co/ETFLPJbMuQ pic.twitter.com/sOQNvbwMAx — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2023

Rep. Jones responds: "there's a lot to unpack there, Rep. Kumar. It's sad what you just stated to me."



"I said you put a brown face on white supremacy" Jones said. — Anita Wadhwani (@anitawadhwani) April 6, 2023

The Tennessee Democrats had a total meltdown over the expulsion votes. See video of that below…

Tennessee state Rep. John Ray Clemmons vehemently objects to ending the floor debate on whether to expel 3 Democratic lawmakers after they participated in a gun control protest at the state Capitol.



"Grow up, get out of here! You don't belong here," he tells House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/A6lEMxXRFb — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2023

The drama is obviously at an all-time high in the Tennessee legislator. Why is the mainstream media so quiet about this?