Tennessee House Republicans Expel Democrat Rep. Justin Jones For Leftist Insurrection (Video)

The Tennessee State House has voted to expel a Democrat member, Justin Jones, after Jones assisted protestors in storming the State Capitol building just days ago. See video of the insurrection below…

Joining the anti-gun protestors who infiltrated and attempted to ‘occupy’ the House floor, Jones railed against Republicans during the insurrection.

See a video of that moment below…

The Tennessee House voted yesterday to expel Jones by a vote of 72-24. Republicans failed to oust one other member who was also being voted on for participating in the insurrection, succeeding with another.

Jones responded by calling himself ‘Black Jesus’, and that he will ‘resurrect’ and return to his position on Sunday.

The Tennessee Democrats had a total meltdown over the expulsion votes. See video of that below…

The drama is obviously at an all-time high in the Tennessee legislator. Why is the mainstream media so quiet about this?

What do you think?

