TikTok User’s Search for Long-Lost Parents Ignites New Interest in Oklahoma Cold Case

After TikToker Dallas Burr posted several videos detailing the unsolved murders of both her parents, the case has been reopened. 28 years ago, the bodies of Brian Burr, 23, and Rachel Burr, 21, were found in “a wooded area near U.S. Highway 69 in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma,” but police have only just identified the bodies as the TikToker’s parents on April 12 of this year.

In 2021, Dallas started posting TikToks detailing the disappearance of her parents, which occurred when she was three. She told KTLA, “I’ve been looking for them for most of my adult life but there’s not a lot of resources when all you have is a name and a birthday.” After Dallas’ case gained traction online, OSBI did a forensic test, and in September 2022, it was determined that the bodies found on April 9, 1995, were indeed Dallas’ parents. Dallas confirmed this fact in a TikTok she posted back in January.

In a recent TikTok, Dallas said, “We are still trying to get any information that they may have missed. The case isn’t solved. We’ve got as much information as we can get from known friends and family. If there’s anyone out there who knew my mother, Rachel Ann Burr, and my father, Brian Eugene Burr, and has any information, even if you think it’s inconsequential, it will help.”

Dallas told KTLA, “They died when they were hardly in their 20s, so they really didn’t have time to develop into people yet. All I knew was their names and that my mom really liked to play the saxophone.”

The cold case is now being investigated again. It was reported that Dallas’ parents died from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials are asking anyone who may have any knowledge about the cold case to come forward by calling 800-522-8017 or emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov.