Trump On Tucker Historic GOP Debate Interview Highlights

Former president Donald Trump went on Tucker Carlson on Wednesday evening during the Republican primary debates. Rare.us has shared some of the highlights of this interview below.

As expected, a lot of people watched this interview. But in this case, saying Trump “blew up Twitter” is an understatement – the video has gained over 250 million views in under two days . There is simply no word that describes the level of interest Americans showed to Trump. Tectonic, perhaps?

The mainstream media, of course, is panicking at what it understands to be an interest in Trump that is ever-growing, despite the efforts of its neo-Marxist leaders to use abuse the judicial system as to make the former president appear to be a criminal. A day after Trump’s interview, Forbes ran an article with the headline “Trump’s Interview With Tucker Carlson Has More Than 150 Million ‘Views’ On X— Here’s Why That’s Misleading,” in an attempt to convince Americans that Trump is not as popular as the view count suggests. Forbes’s intellectually dishonest logic is that because some of the views are partial, Trump isn’t nearly as popular as the interview’s views imply. Forbes knows, of course, that the same logic applies to every video that has ever been posted don the internet.

The most surprising part of the interview is also the thing that makes Donald Trump so popular. In an early part of the interview, Carlson and Trump talk about Jeffery Epstein’s death. Carlson, like so many others in this country, are convinced Epstein was murdered in prison by the same elites who used his services as a child sex trafficker. Trump, however, says what is unpopular – he believes Epstein did indeed commit suicide, and lays out his reasons for why he believes this.

But that’s why Trump is so popular. He’s a man who holds his own opinions and will not cower when many others disagree with him. He respects and listens when you disagree with him. And this is what makes him dangerous to a New World Order that knows civil discussion of opposing views undermines the total submissive compliance it expects of its subjects.