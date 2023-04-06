Tucker Carlson Covers Trump Arrest: “This is The Boldest Election Interference Ever Attempted” (Video)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took time on Tuesday night to cover the arrest and arraignment of the former President of the United States Donald Trump.

Carlson lit up Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the Democrat Party, stating that the arrest of Trump is “the boldest election interference ever attempted’.

Trump was criminally charged because he’s planning to challenge Joe Biden in the presidential election. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/Bl0XiqHLb5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 5, 2023

Carlson focused on Joe Biden, stating that the only reason Trump was criminally charged because he is planning to challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 Election.

He claimed that if Trump had decided to retire, and not run for office, that he would have never been charged with a crime.

Carlson stated that the Biden White House sees these criminal charges against the former President as a guarantee that he will lose the 2024 Election.

Tucker also showed the President of El Salvador’s statement about the Trump arrest. See that tweet below…

Think what you want about former President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted.



But just imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate.



The United States ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone. https://t.co/svdFxtaf4q — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 4, 2023

Carlson called the charges ridiculous, and that they are only being used to serve a political motive.

The mainstream media is in full spin-mode, doing anything they can to make this event as politically damaging to the former President as possible.

Carlson is obviously unafraid to speak his mind!