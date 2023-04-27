Tucker Carlson Speaks Out For The First Time After Departure From Fox News (Video)

Tucker Carlson uploaded a video to his social media pages yesterday, breaking his silence after news of his departure from Fox News broke first thing Monday morning.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Tucker can be quoted as saying….

Good evening, it’s Tucker Carlson! One of the first things you realize when you step outside the noise for a few days is how many genuinely nice people there are in this Country. Kind and decent people who really care about what is true, and a bunch of hilarious people also. A lot of those. It has got to be a majority of the population. Even now, so that’s heartening. Another thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They are completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In 5 years we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated.

ANd yet at the same time, and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics… the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all. War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources… When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties, and their donors, have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a One Party State.

That’s a depressing realization, but its not permanent. Our current orthodoxies will not last. They’re brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won’t. The people in charge know this, that’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion, they’re resorting to force. But it won’t work. When honest people say what’s true, calmly, and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them, shrink… They become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things purveil. Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some… and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon!