White House Press Secretary On Cocaine Scandal: “There Has Been Some Irresponsible Reporting” (Video)

The White House is now attempting to combat the media narrative that Hunter Biden may have been responsible for the cocaine discovered in the White House over the 4th of July weekend.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated today at her daily press briefing that “there has been some irresponsible reporting about the [Biden] family.”

Jean-Pierre then continued, saying, “I gotta call that out here. I have been very clear, I was clear two days ago when talking about this over and over again as I was being asked a question, as you know, and media outlets reported this, the Biden family was not here. They were not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday, they were not here Saturday, they were not here Sunday, they were not even here Monday, they came back on Tuesday, so to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible… and I’ll just leave it there.”

See the clip of Jean-Pierre snapping at the reporter over the cocaine scandal below…

Karine Jean-Pierre's newest answer on the White House cocaine scandal: "There has been some irresponsible reporting about the [Biden] family" pic.twitter.com/cSTxpnbune — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2023

Why does this Press Secretary get so incredibly angry anytime somebody asks her a relevant question?