10 Missing Hikers Rescued From California Canyon Thanks to Apple Emergency Feature

On a California hiking trail in the Upper Ojai canyons, specifically in Santa Puala Canyon, a group of 10 hikers reached the “Last Chance” section of the trail. Their location was very appropriately named. The group was reportedly not prepared for the hike and was in a tricky situation following the fall of night. By 8:00 pm they were considered missing.

At around 4 miles into the hike the group was lost and in need of assistance. Thankfully the hikers thought to use the SOS feature on their Apple devices, which alerted local emergency teams. According to CBS, some of the iPhone models include an SOS system that can alert emergency teams via satellite when cellular and wifi connections are not available.

10 Missing Hikers Rescued From California Canyon

A California search and rescue team came to the aid of 10 missing hikers in the "Last Chance" area of an Upper Ojai canyon thanks to an Apple emergency feature. https://t.co/jGA5TWL8Zq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2023

The search and rescue team was able to locate the group by 11:15 pm after crossing sketchy terrain and lacking solid visibility. The rescue team reported that the six-mile trail had been badly torn up because of torrential rains and was a kicker to navigate. Eventually, the team ran across the lost and bewildered group of irresponsible hikers. Once found, the Upper Ojai rescue team said that: “Most of the hikers were not prepared for the hike and were provided with food, drinking water and lighting equipment as they were led out to the Santa Paula Canyon Trailhead,” as reported by KTLA.

It is never a good idea to go hiking in the Great Outdoors after dark without the necessary equipment. Despite not having the more commonly thought of tools for such a hike, for example, headlamps and flashlights, the iPhone saved the day. An iPhone may be a nice addition to anyone’s packing list when heading off the grid. Thankfully everyone came out unscathed and they were all returned back to their guardians.

