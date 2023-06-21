Dad Goes Viral For ADORABLE Reaction to His Daughter Passing the Bar Exam

A heartfelt viral TikTok from April showcases 28-year-old Sana Ansari capturing the moment her father finds outs she passed the bar exam. The video is filmed by the woman’s brother, Hibah.

Videos by Rare

In the video, Sana is seen walking out of her family’s home and approaching her father, asking “You need help?” as he fiddles with his car’s trunk. Soon, Sana exclaims, “Baba…I passed the bar!”

Sana Ansari Captured Beautiful Moment With Her Father

Sana’s father is ecstatic as the two embrace, joyously jumping up and down together. The father, who appears to almost be in disbelief, says, “Really? Congratulations! Oh my god! Really!” The man gives his daughter a big kiss on the cheek and asks, “When did you get the news?” to which his daughter replies, “I got it like 20 minutes ago!” The father can still be heard happily exclaiming as the video comes to a close.

Sana recently spoke to GMA about her viral video, saying, “We were all waiting for my dad to come back because he’s been waiting for these results for so long as well. So we knew his reaction would be the best. He said, ‘Really?’ and then he said ‘qasam se,’ which means ‘Really?’ again in Urdu, because he just genuinely was like in shock.”

Sanna revealed to the outlet that she once took the bar exam before, and did not get the results she wanted. She added, “I don’t think I would have been able to take it twice without his confidence and encouragement in me because obviously, failing the first time, you question yourself. You’re like, ‘OK am I really built for this? Should I really take it again?’ So if it wasn’t for my parents’ encouragement, I don’t think I would have gotten that far.”

Sanna, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Pakistan, said she hopes to get into business immigration or corporate compliance. She will now be able to practice law in the state of New York.