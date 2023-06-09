Fitness Influencer Confesses to Lying About Three-Year Struggle With Pancreatic Cancer

A fitness influencer from Taiwan who goes by the name MianBaobao (Bread bao in English) has revealed that she has lied about her very public cancer diagnosis. Three years ago MianBaoBao disclosed to her online fanbase that she was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer.

After declaring that she was suffering from cancer, MianBoaboa started posting videos of her “cancer treatment sessions,” as well as workout videos. However, after three years of successfully maintaining the lie, the truth slowly started to come out when the influencer’s ex-husband publicly shared some shocking information about MianBoaboa.

Taiwanese Influencer Tricks Fans Into Thinking She’s Sick

According to South China Morning Post, MianBoaboa’s husband said, “Every time she went for treatment she insisted that her family drop her off at the entrance to the hospital and insisted on seeing the doctor alone. The total medical expenses for the whole family in 2021 amounted to just $275, and I never saw any attending doctor, diagnosis proof, or hospital receipts from her in the past two years.” The man also claimed that his ex-wife used her fake cancer diagnosis as a way to end their marriage.

Shortly after the South China Morning Post published the article exposing the fitness influencer, MianBoaboa made a statement on Instagram revealing the truth. She stated, “To all the family, friends, fans, netizens who ever cared about me, supported me, cheered me, I want to apologize to everyone here. I did the last thing I should have done, I lied about having cancer and cheated everyone for three years.” The post is translated from Mandarin to English.

MianBoaboa deleted every other Instagram post of hers except her recent statement. Throughout her career as an influencer, MianBoaboa has garnered 11.4k followers. In her revelatory post, the disgraced influencer added, “I’m fully responsible for a big vendor if it needs compensation, of course I know a lot of money can’t pay. I’m sorry for the storm caused and I’m sorry for the waste of everyone. Made the most wrong demonstration, hurt the people who love men and the people I love. I’m really sorry about all this.”

