Groom Brutally Blasts Bride For Cheating With Best Man During Wedding Speech

The term “best man” isn’t supposed to mean he really is the best guy at the wedding. Those honors generally belong to the groom.

But according to the groom at this wedding, the best man was sharing the bride. Or more specifically, the bride had been cheating on the groom … with the best man.

So during a mid-reception speech, the groom called them out.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The drama was shared on the Unfiltered Bride podcast, hosted by Gloucestershire wedding planners Georgina and Beth, who revealed that the groom handed out photo evidence that the bride and best man were hooking up. All guests at the wedding received one.

“Just before I like properly get started, there’s envelopes coming round now, if you could all open them up. Yeah, those are pictures of the bride f–ked the best man, so I’ll be leaving now,’” the groom told the guests, via Georgina.

Groom Blasts Bride For Cheating With Best Man

According to the pod, the groom did indeed walk out, leaving the bride’s family to pay for the wedding and a marriage that did not last.

“The bride’s family paid for everything. Karma is a bitch,” the host said. “Karma is a bitch, the best man as well!”

What we do not know is if the groom had to file for divorce, given that this presumably took place after the couple exchanged vows. But there is no doubt he went out in style.