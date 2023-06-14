Influencer Reveals What She Saw After Being Pronounced Dead for Three Minutes

A Wisconsin woman suffered heatstroke and was pronounced dead. But what she experienced during that time, she says, has changed her life.

Namely, she now believes in the afterlife. The woman, who goes simply by Jade on TikTok, shared how things went when she suffered heatstroke and was declared legally dead, in her hometown of Green Bay.

The incident happened in 2011, long before TikTok was invented. Now, regular watches stop working as soon as she puts them on, she said. Along with that, vape pens shut down even with a full battery, she added.

This all occurred after what she said was three minutes of darkness while officially dead.

“I’ve also had a lot of other spooky things happening, such as hearing voices and seeing things that aren’t there,” she told Jam Press. “Sometimes it’s been whispers or dark hazy figures and I began recording my home because I was petrified that I was losing it. But [ultimately ] I believe this is telling me that life continues after death.”

All of it has given her a new appreciation for life. And yes, death.

3 Minutes Gone

“I had experienced an extreme fear of dying prior to this incident, but when it actually happened, I had zero fear,” she said. “I don’t live in fear of death and I know that when my time comes, any fear will melt away like it did before.”

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that it is absolutely true what they say — the fear itself is always worse than the thing we actually fear.”

Jade, now 36, also described the feeling of what it was like to suffer from heatstroke, which she claimed was the result of Green Bay’s severe humidity in the summer of 2011.

“Everything must have happened in a matter of moments, but it felt like much longer and this profound feeling of utter sickness hit me like a ton of bricks,” she told Jam Press after her TikTok video went viral.

“My head felt like it was inflating, yet my entire body as if it was shrinking. Then, everything went black and that was the moment I knew I was about to pass away.”