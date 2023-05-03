Teen Driver Speeding Over 120 Mph Almost Kills Police Officer in Reckless Driving Incident

A teenage driver who raced to more than 120 mph on a Virginia road took out a patrol car and nearly a police officer along with it, dashcam footage of the incident revealed.

The incident took place in suburban Fairfax County as an officer was making what he thought was a routine traffic stop about 20 miles from Capitol Hill. But it turned out that a black BMW driven by a 17-year-old male offered anything but an ordinary day at the office.

As the cop stood on the passenger side of the car he pulled over, another vehicle veered in his direction, lost control, then spun around and shot across traffic, slamming into both the car that was pulled over and the police car.

Footage from the incident revealed that the officer leaped out of the way in the nick of time.

Teen Driver Speeding Over 120 Mph Almost Kills Police Officer

“My cruiser was hit, driver was hit, trying to check on injuries,” the officer relayed, presumably after he had all his bearings intact.

The driver of the car that was pulled over was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the teen was ticketed for reckless driving, a misdemeanor. There were two others in the car wit him, and all were treated for minor injuries.

“It was going way too fast. It was a rocket and then it became a missile,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told NBC 4.