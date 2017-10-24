George Clooney finally “introduced” the world to his babies — and their famous male nanny

When Hollywood megastar George Clooney appeared as a guest on a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” he graciously asked the studio audience if they wanted to meet his newborn baby twins. “Do you wanna see the babies?” he asked, as the audience gleefully cheered the prospect of catching a glimpse of two the planet’s most famous children.

So you can imagine how hard they cheered when the “babies” were eventually wheeled out in their strollers by another Hollywood megastar: Kimmel’s longtime rival, Matt Damon.

As Damon entered the set pushing a double stroller and carrying a diaper bag on one shoulder and spit-up towel on the other, Clooney informed Kimmel that his longtime friend and “Ocean’s Eleven” costar was, in fact, his manny (male nanny). “He’s just very good with the kids,” he assured the host. But Kimmel smelled a rat.





“I’m his manny. It’s a nanny who’s a man,” Damon explained — clearly, having four daughters of his own makes him more than qualified for the job.

“You’re not a man,” Kimmel fired back before insulting Damon’s appearance. “So I guess by your physique that you’re breastfeeding too?”

“I actually just wanted to get their nap, so I brought them to a place where they wouldn’t be woken up by laughter,” Damon replied.

The back and forth continued until the segment culminated in a hilarious twist that we won’t spoil, but let’s just say Damon brought a couple of birds with him.

