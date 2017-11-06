Chelsea Handler doubled down on her comments about the Texas church shooting

Chelsea Handler continued tweeting her criticisms after blaming Republicans for a deadly church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

RELATED: Chelsea Handler blames Republicans for Sutherland Springs shooting

“I don’t know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It’s so sick,” she said on Sunday night.

I don't know how these poor people are supposed to accept that their government watches these mass shootings and does nothing. It's so sick. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 6, 2017

On Monday, Handler tweeted a “Call your representative!” template.

The tweets came after Handler insinuated that Republicans were responsible after Devin Kelley, 26, walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and opened fire on parishioners, killing 26. She wrote, “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”





Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

Social media users lambasted Handler for remaining quiet on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) in July. They were also quick to share their distaste for her words. One user accused her of politicizing the tragedy with the “disgusting statement,” while another said, “The bodies aren’t even cold yet.”

Handler also went after President Trump after he tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.” Handler responded negatively by saying, “You have no capacity to monitor anything that doesn’t involve lining your pockets.”

After hearing of the shooting, Trump focused on the shooter’s mental health rather than guns.

“Mental health is your problem here. This was a very, based on preliminary reports, a very deranged individual. A lot of problems over a long period of time,” he said in a press conference that was held while he was on a foreign policy visit in Japan.

“We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn’t a guns situation.”

RELATED: Here’s how 2 good guys with a truck and a gun stopped the Texas church shooter